Sarasota Tiger Bay Club to Talk Economic Forecasts

The next Tiger Bay meeting will focus on economic forecasts. Image: Shutterstock

The Sarasota Tiger Bay Club's next meeting, on May 2 at Michael's On East, will focus on economic forecasts from three experts: Dr. Michael Snipes, instructor of economics at USF Sarasota-Manatee; Drayton Saunders, president of Michael Saunders & Company; and Philip Downs, Ph.D., senior partner at Downs & St. Germain Research. The panel will be moderated by Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota. The cost is $27 for Tiger Bay members and $32 for nonmembers. RSVPs are required.