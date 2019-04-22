  1. Eat & Drink
Desk-side dining

New Healthy Lunch Delivery Service Launches

'Lots of carbs and gluten are getting old,' says Fresh Flamingo owner Patrik Malatinszki. 'This is something new.'

By Cooper Levey-Baker 4/22/2019 at 2:41pm

Patrik Malatinszki

Image: Courtesy Deborah O'Neill

Forget packing a lunch or arguing with coworkers for hours about where to go on your break: Fresh Flamingo, which launched in February, is delivering healthy lunches to workplaces all around Sarasota for $10-$12 a pop.

The business was started by Patrik Malatinszki, a Hungarian native who moved to the United States in 2012 after a stint in culinary school and time working as a chef in London. He says the goal of the company is to offer a variety of flavors to people who are trying to eat healthier. "Lots of carbs and gluten are getting old," says Malatinszki. "This is something new."

Fresh Flamingo offers four different daily items. The "beach" dish features seafood, while "fitness" highlights lighter proteins like chicken or turkey. "Comfort" runs with richer, higher-calorie food, and there is also a vegan option. The menu for one recent day, for example, includes salmon croquettes with mashed potatoes for the "beach" option, chili with rice for the "comfort" option, grilled chicken parmesan with spaghetti squash for the "fitness" option and a sweet potato Tex-Mex salad for the vegan option. The actual meals change daily, meaning Fresh Flamingo offers a total of 20 different meals each week.

Diners must place their order online by 4 p.m. for the following day. The food then arrives between 9 a.m. and the noon the next day, in microwave-safe, recyclable containers, and needs just two to three minutes in the microwave to be ready to eat. Bored by your tired, lame sad desk lunch routine? Consider getting Fresh.

For more info, call (941) 600-6551 or check out the Fresh Flamingo website.

