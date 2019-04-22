Downtown Sarasota Alliance to Discuss City's Four Qualified Opportunity Zones

The Downtown Sarasota Alliance will discuss the City of Sarasota's "Qualified Opportunity Zones" this Wednesday, April 24, from 8-10 a.m. at the Payne Park Auditorium. Panelists include Christy Cardillo, CPA partner at Carr Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors; Steven Stancel, general manager of economic development for the City of Sarasota; John Skelton, partner and tax law attorney at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP; and Joel Freedman, director of land planning at Shumaker Advisors and president of Freedman Consulting & Development, LLC.

Four areas in the City of Sarasota were designated Qualified Opportunity Zones as part of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The program provides tax advantages for individuals and corporations that invest in the zones, which were selected based on poverty rate, family income, unemployment and other factors. You can view or download a map showing the four zones here.

