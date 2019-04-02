  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

On the Homefront

Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on The Heights, Bonaire Rises on Longboat Key and More

News and notes from the real estate industry.

By Ilene Denton 4/2/2019 at 12:07pm

An aerial view of Bonaire on Longboat Key, now under construction.

Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Two luxury homes are nearing completion in the Longboat Key beachfront community of Bonaire. The home at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive, #2, is listed at $8.1 million. Set directly on the beach, it has 8,753 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two partial baths. Completion is expected later this summer. The smaller home at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive, #9, is listed at $7.8 million. It has 3,490 square feet with four en-suite bedrooms, a waterfall privacy wall, a two-car garage and a carport. Completion is expected this May.

Nine custom homes, ranging from $3 million to $8 million, will make up Bonaire, named after the Dutch West Indies island of Bonaire. Scott Eason of Eason Builders Group is the developer, and Judy Kepecz-Hays of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is the exclusive listing agent. Kepecz-Hays says Bonaire sits on one of the few parcels that until now had never developed on Longboat Key.

 

Kolter Homes' Van Gogh model.

Image: Courtesy Kolter

Kolter Homes plans a fall opening for its newest active-adult development, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, on 250-plus acres just north of State Road 70 along the new Uihlein Road extension. Plans call for 648 two- to four-bedroom homes, along with a clubhouse with demonstration kitchen, ballroom, fitness center, yoga studio, art studio with ceramics, billiards and social clubs overseen by a full-time lifestyle director. Pickleball and tennis courts, a resort-style pool and spa, event lawn and bocce courts will also be available to residents. This is Kolter Homes’ eighth Cresswind community.

 

Pulte Homes' Shoreview clubhouse.

Image: Courtesy Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes has completed its new coastal-inspired clubhouse at Shoreview at Lakewood Ranch Waterside. The clubhouse, which serves owners of the 246 single-famly homes in Shoreview, has a state-of-the-art fitness center, kitchen and event space, as well as resort-style pool and spa, outdoor bar, beach area, fire pit, kayak launch, tennis and pickleball courts, and multipurpose lawn for corn hole and bocce courts.

 

Taylor Morrison recently broke ground on its newest development The Heights, which will consist of single-family homes with resort-style amenities in two neighborhoods: Esplanade at The Heights and Grandview at The Heights. Both will be located on a total of 200 acres between University Parkway and State Road 70 in east Manatee County.

 

 

Filed under
Sarasota real estate news
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Adventure Chef

Sophie Hollingsworth Creates Outdoor Feasts

04/02/2019 By Susan Burns

Gulf Feast

Five Shops That Specialize in Great Gulf Seafood

04/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gulf Feast

10 Local Restaurants Serving Up Succulent Gulf Seafood

04/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tea Time

Tea Time: Your Guide to Great Local Cups

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Green Hour

Absinthe, a Previously Forbidden Drink, is Popping Up on Suncoast Cocktail Menus

04/02/2019 By Mana Gale

Arts & Entertainment

PUBLIC ART

Sarasota Celebrates New Addition to Public Art Collection

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite Visits to Sign New Book of Essays

04/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Heat Index

The Sarasota Film Festival Keeps the Movie Mojo Going All Year-Round

04/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Au Revoir, Anu

Exit Interview: Departing Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Anu Tali

04/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

WBTT April Fool's Fete 2019

04/02/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2019

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Pins and Needles

There's a Trend in 20-Somethings Seeking Botox Procedures

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"

Trend Report: Spring Florals

04/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Retail

Jaguar Dealership Wins 'Outstanding Dealer Award'

03/29/2019 By Staff

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Retail

Average Easter Spending Expected to Reach $151

03/26/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Sneak Preview

The Ringling Hosts Blossoms Garden Party April 13

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences Penthouse Sells for $5.4 Million

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: The Selby House

04/02/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

On the Homefront

Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on The Heights, Bonaire Rises on Longboat Key and More

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Back in Time

A Classic American Farmhouse in Terra Ceia Will Thrill Old-Home Lovers

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Why I Care

Jane Watt Harnessed the Power of Collective Philanthropy to Create Impact 100 SRQ

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Call of the Wild

The Sarasota Sea Lion Preserve Opens to the Public in Myakka City

04/02/2019 By Dyllan Furness

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: The Selby House

04/02/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: Why Is the Lionfish Population Decreasing?

04/02/2019 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Will Break Ground on New Venice Hospital on April 4

04/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit Opens Coffee Shop-Style Center for Those Affected By Cancer

03/29/2019 By Staff

Mental health

Report Puts Annual Cost of Untreated Mental Illness in Sarasota County Children at $86 Million

03/28/2019 By Staff

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe