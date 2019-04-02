Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on The Heights, Bonaire Rises on Longboat Key and More

An aerial view of Bonaire on Longboat Key, now under construction. Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Two luxury homes are nearing completion in the Longboat Key beachfront community of Bonaire. The home at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive, #2, is listed at $8.1 million. Set directly on the beach, it has 8,753 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two partial baths. Completion is expected later this summer. The smaller home at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive, #9, is listed at $7.8 million. It has 3,490 square feet with four en-suite bedrooms, a waterfall privacy wall, a two-car garage and a carport. Completion is expected this May.

Nine custom homes, ranging from $3 million to $8 million, will make up Bonaire, named after the Dutch West Indies island of Bonaire. Scott Eason of Eason Builders Group is the developer, and Judy Kepecz-Hays of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is the exclusive listing agent. Kepecz-Hays says Bonaire sits on one of the few parcels that until now had never developed on Longboat Key.

Kolter Homes' Van Gogh model. Image: Courtesy Kolter

Kolter Homes plans a fall opening for its newest active-adult development, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, on 250-plus acres just north of State Road 70 along the new Uihlein Road extension. Plans call for 648 two- to four-bedroom homes, along with a clubhouse with demonstration kitchen, ballroom, fitness center, yoga studio, art studio with ceramics, billiards and social clubs overseen by a full-time lifestyle director. Pickleball and tennis courts, a resort-style pool and spa, event lawn and bocce courts will also be available to residents. This is Kolter Homes’ eighth Cresswind community.

Pulte Homes' Shoreview clubhouse. Image: Courtesy Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes has completed its new coastal-inspired clubhouse at Shoreview at Lakewood Ranch Waterside. The clubhouse, which serves owners of the 246 single-famly homes in Shoreview, has a state-of-the-art fitness center, kitchen and event space, as well as resort-style pool and spa, outdoor bar, beach area, fire pit, kayak launch, tennis and pickleball courts, and multipurpose lawn for corn hole and bocce courts.

Taylor Morrison recently broke ground on its newest development The Heights, which will consist of single-family homes with resort-style amenities in two neighborhoods: Esplanade at The Heights and Grandview at The Heights. Both will be located on a total of 200 acres between University Parkway and State Road 70 in east Manatee County.