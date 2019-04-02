Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

Tile Talk

Use this gorgeous tile as an accent wall or a backsplash and make a colorful statement. Inspired by Spanish ceramics, the tiles vary in color from aqua to navy to light gray and brighten up any space. Price available upon request, Sarasota Wholesale Tile Supply, 1931 13th St., Sarasota, (941) 952-1982, wholesaletilesupply.com

Shine A Little Light

This über-cool chandelier has an antique brass finish and three angular lights, and its large size makes it the focal point of any room it brightens, from the kitchen to the dining room to the living room. $1,889. Blu Home, 1830 S. Osprey Ave., #101, Sarasota, (941) 364-2900, shopbluhome.com

Mirror, Mirror

This golden gilded mirror looks like a one-of-a-kind antique and adds a pretty, sparkly finish from the powder room to the bedroom to the living room. Swirly details on the top and sides ratchet up its charm. Available in three sizes starting at $448 from Anthropologie, 140 University Town Center Drive, #223, Sarasota, (941) 306-4513, anthropologie.com

Gold Standard

Think of Dyson’s new special-edition Supersonic hair dryer (in a new blue colorway with a hand-applied 23.75-carat gold leaf face) as an accessory for your bathroom—it’s that beautiful. And it gets the job done, too, blow-drying wet hair to a smooth, shiny finish in record time thanks to its powerful digital motor. $499.99, dyson.com