  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Television & Film

Heat Index

The Sarasota Film Festival Keeps the Movie Mojo Going All Year-Round

And this year's festival will take place April 5-14.

By Kay Kipling 4/2/2019 at 12:46pm Published in the April 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

SFF's 2019 poster.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Film lovers get excited each spring about the brand-new movies—plus the filmmakers—turning up in the Sarasota Film Festival (April 5-14 this year). But while those 10 days pack in plenty, they’re not all there is to the festival.

SFF staffers are busy year-round bringing education and entertainment to all ages. Moonlight Movies offer free public screenings of recent movies in spots like Siesta Key Beach or Nathan Benderson Park. Film classes, workshops and summer camps teach students 7-18 (and some adults, too) the techniques of the trade. The Reel Talk Student Film Festival, a competition for Sarasota County middle and high school students, teaches participants about creating public service announcements, culminating in a $10,000 prize package. SFF’s outreach even includes a partnership that helps local students raise funds to build schools in impoverished parts of the world, including Africa and Nepal.

And, new this past year, Cinematheque brings film fans together to watch classic American and foreign films in a renovated warehouse setting on Tallevast Road. Each film is preceded by an introduction from a film historian and followed by a Q&A, deepening viewers’ appreciation.

The outreach aspects of SFF continue during the April event, with a 20 Hour Film Contest giving aspiring filmmakers the chance to show what they can do making a short film that’s then played on the big screen. VIP Trips bring more than 2,000 students to the Regal Hollywood 11 Cinemas on film-screening field trips, free of charge. The Hollywood Nights Young Filmmaker Showcase spotlights student-made short films and gives students a taste of Hollywood glitz and glamour with a red carpet and awards ceremony. The fest also screens a new historical documentary produced by Booker High and hosts an evening of awards for the Riverview High film program.

And let’s not forget another partnership, with the Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival, screening domestic and international movies directed and/or produced by women. That also takes place during the April festival.

So now you know what goes on behind the scenes. Are you ready for parties, popcorn and movies, movies, movies this month? Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com for the latest updates on screenings and special events.

Filed under
sarasota film festival
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Adventure Chef

Sophie Hollingsworth Creates Outdoor Feasts

04/02/2019 By Susan Burns

Gulf Feast

Five Shops That Specialize in Great Gulf Seafood

04/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gulf Feast

10 Local Restaurants Serving Up Succulent Gulf Seafood

04/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tea Time

Tea Time: Your Guide to Great Local Cups

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Green Hour

Absinthe, a Previously Forbidden Drink, is Popping Up on Suncoast Cocktail Menus

04/02/2019 By Mana Gale

Arts & Entertainment

PUBLIC ART

Sarasota Celebrates New Addition to Public Art Collection

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite Visits to Sign New Book of Essays

04/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Heat Index

The Sarasota Film Festival Keeps the Movie Mojo Going All Year-Round

04/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Au Revoir, Anu

Exit Interview: Departing Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Anu Tali

04/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

WBTT April Fool's Fete 2019

04/02/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2019

04/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Pins and Needles

There's a Trend in 20-Somethings Seeking Botox Procedures

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"

Trend Report: Spring Florals

04/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Retail

Jaguar Dealership Wins 'Outstanding Dealer Award'

03/29/2019 By Staff

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Retail

Average Easter Spending Expected to Reach $151

03/26/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Sneak Preview

The Ringling Hosts Blossoms Garden Party April 13

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences Penthouse Sells for $5.4 Million

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: The Selby House

04/02/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

On the Homefront

Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on The Heights, Bonaire Rises on Longboat Key and More

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Back in Time

A Classic American Farmhouse in Terra Ceia Will Thrill Old-Home Lovers

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Why I Care

Jane Watt Harnessed the Power of Collective Philanthropy to Create Impact 100 SRQ

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Call of the Wild

The Sarasota Sea Lion Preserve Opens to the Public in Myakka City

04/02/2019 By Dyllan Furness

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: The Selby House

04/02/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: Why Is the Lionfish Population Decreasing?

04/02/2019 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Will Break Ground on New Venice Hospital on April 4

04/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit Opens Coffee Shop-Style Center for Those Affected By Cancer

03/29/2019 By Staff

Mental health

Report Puts Annual Cost of Untreated Mental Illness in Sarasota County Children at $86 Million

03/28/2019 By Staff

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe