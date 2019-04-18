Your Top 7 Things to Do: April 18-24

Sailor Circus Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

April 18-20, 25-27

Lots to celebrate with those talented youngsters of Sailor Circus: seven decades of thrills as the Greatest Little Show on Earth, and a newly spiffed-up arena that for the first time is—ta-da—air-conditioned. Four thrill-filled shows this weekend, and four shows next.

Boz Scaggs Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 18

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter visits the Van Wezel on the heels of his new album, Out of the Blues, which is jam-packed with vintage classics by such blues greats as Bobby "Blue" Bland, Jimmy Reed and Magic Sam.

Alan Cumming Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 20

You may know him as the Tony Award-winning star of Cabaret on Broadway or as Eli Gold in the hit TV series, The Good Wife. Alan Cumming is back at the Van Wezel with a new cabaret-style show celebrating his 10 years of U.S. citizenship. We had a chat with Cumming here.

April 20

The one and only Twinkle and her Rock Soul Radio band join eight other homegrown rock ‘n’ roll bands for this brand-new music fest at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. Food trucks, beer and arts and crafts vendors, too. Admission is just $10 (cash only, please).

April 19

Sarasota Jungle Gardens is hiding 45,000 Easter eggs (yes, you read that right) for its annual egg hunt extravaganza Friday, with continuous hunts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half-price admission for kids, too.

FST Improv Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

April 19

All the things that make Sarasota special become comedy fodder for Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe, playing this Friday night and every Friday night through June 28 at FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

April 20

Two popular local R&B and smooth jazz bands—Soul Sensations and NuJazz—headline this fund-raising concert at the Manatee Performing Arts Center to benefit Take Stock in Children, The Panda Foundation and Manatee Performing Arts Center’s Conservatory Program.