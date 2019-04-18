Thunder by the Bay Announces 2019 Economic Impact

Thunder by the Bay Music and Motorcycle has released its 2019 economic impact report, which estimates that 50,000 people attended its annual events from February 14-17, 2019. The total estimated economic impact of out-of-county attendees and donors to the 2019 festival yielded $7,117,300 and supported 5,900 room nights in area lodgings. Attendees average 49.6 years of age, with a median household income of $106,276. To view the full report, click here.