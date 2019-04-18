  1. News & City Life
Thunder by the Bay Announces 2019 Economic Impact

The total estimated economic impact of out-of-county attendees and donors to the 2019 festival yielded $7,117,300.

By Staff 4/18/2019 at 10:40am

Image: Mindy Towns

Thunder by the Bay Music and Motorcycle has released its 2019 economic impact report, which estimates that 50,000 people attended its annual events from February 14-17, 2019. The total estimated economic impact of out-of-county attendees and donors to the 2019 festival yielded $7,117,300 and supported 5,900 room nights in area lodgings. Attendees average 49.6 years of age, with a median household income of $106,276. To view the full report, click here.

