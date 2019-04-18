Step Inside the Umbrella House and Cocoon House April 20; the “Other” Round House April 27

The "other" Round House at 3201 Peachtree St. in Sarasota. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

It’s one thing to admire an iconic Sarasota School of Architecture residence from photographs, but to appreciate one fully you really have to step inside.

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation makes that happen three times in the coming days—first this Saturday, April 20 with tours of Paul Rudolph’s Umbrella House in Lido Shores and the Cocoon House in Siesta Key, a collaboration between Rudolph and Ralph Twitchell; and then on Saturday, April 27 with a tour of the “other” Round House at 3201 Peachtree St., designed and built by engineer Frank Williams in 1971. (The more well-known Round House was designed by Jack West and Elizabeth Boylston Waters in the 1950s for visual artist Hilton Leech, who used it as his art studio.)

The Umbrella House was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

