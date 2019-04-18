Standouts From the High Point Furniture Market

High Point Market in High Point, North Carolina is the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world, with 2,000 exhibitors throughout 180 buildings. It’s basically a candy store for any interior designer.

We tasked interior designers Keely Hill and Domnick Minella of Norris Furniture & Interiors to return from the April market with five standout looks of the spring season. Here’s their inside perspectives on the latest trends to watch in the months to come:

Theodore Alexander storage bench with acrylic legs

“Translucent acrylic accents are a huge trend this year, providing a light and airy look to any design. This storage bench really stood out. It has a whitewashed wooden drink caddy and storage area on the left side, perfect for beverages or magazines. The woven fabric bench, trimmed in the same white wood finish, has gray and teal tones that we are seeing a lot of right now in an abstract contemporary print.”

CTH Sherrill Occasional accented console with capiz shell inlays

“This play on texture and reflectivity really spoke to us. The accented console is a gorgeous example of transitional, contemporary fusion. It provides functional yet chic storage. The face is finished with beautifully polished capiz shells and is fitted with stainless steel hardware. Behind it is a floral watercolor print in deep blue, navy and peacock. It blends perfectly with the opalescent console, making it pop in the room. Wall coverings are all the rage right now; they can truly transform a space.”

Taylor King cut patterned velvets

“Mustard tones and velvet were in almost every vendor's designs at market this year. The rich color draws one’s eye immediately to this cut velvet chair. Durable yet elegant, the soft velvet has an abstract floral design that almost looks like petals. It’s a sophisticated statement piece that would look extraordinary in a great room, den or office design.”

John Richards organic shapes in antique gold

“Mixed metals remain at the top of the trend list with stunning metals mimicking nature. Abstract accents like this dainty iridescent bowl wrapped with natural organic leaf will be trending this year. They’re a beautiful addition to a dining room table top, cocktail table or bookcase.”

CR Laine dog motif cotton and woven prints

This winged chair in a playful cotton black-and-white dog print would be a fantastic focal piece in a den or office. Several venders at market had dog prints—a fashion-forward look great for animal lovers.”