PGT Innovations Appoints Rachel Evans Vice President of Human Resources

Rachel Evans Image: Courtesy Photo

PGT Innovations, a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently appointed Rachel Evans as vice president of Human Resources, where she will be responsible for the company’s human resources activities across the southeast region. Evans has more than 25 years of experience within the human resources sector, including 14 years of leadership. Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Ms. Evans held the position of vice president of human resources for Ohio-based Fortune Brands Home & Security. During her time there, she managed corporate and manufacturing human resources efforts for several of the operating companies, including MasterBrand Cabinets, where she managed up to 10,000 employees across 20 manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as oversaw corporate sourcing and logistics for those areas and Asia. Evans has held several positions of increasing responsibility in the field of human resources and possesses a strong understanding of the building products industry from her past roles.