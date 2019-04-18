Lighthouse of Manasota Rebrands

Lighthouse CEO Lisa Howard (right) and board member Angela Abrams with the new Lighthouse Vison Loss Education Center logo. Image: Courtesy Photo

Lighthouse of Manasota, a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost rehabilitation training and education to the blind and visually impaired in our region, announced its new name and unveiled its new logo in front of more than 200 supporters during the Art in the Dark gala on April 13.

The organization will now be known as Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. In recent years, stakeholder feedback indicated that the organization was not telling its story well enough and that its name no longer accurately represented its geographic region, which has grown to encompass five counties.

Wordslinger Marketing & PR spearheaded the rebranding, and Rough & Ready Media designed the new logo, which were completed in March. The new logo uses a font that is more friendly to the visually impaired, incorporates Braille letters, and was designed using two shades of blue, a color that studies indicate is representative of hope. The organization also has a new tagline: “Hope and Empowerment for the Visually Impaired.” Its new web address is lighthouseeducationcenter.org.