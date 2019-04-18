Ian Black Real Estate Named Real Estate Broker of Record for Venice

The Hamilton building in Venice. Image: Courtesy Photo

Ian Black Real Estate has been named the real estate broker of record for the City of Venice. This is the second municipality the commercial real estate firm represents; it is also the broker of record for the City of Sarasota. The company has been retained by the City of Venice for one year, with the option to renew for two more. Jag Grewal, CCIM, and Linda Emery will represent the city.

“We’re incredibly proud to be selected by the City of Venice,” says Grewal. “We were up against eight other brokerage firms in the state of Florida, with brokers from Tampa to Ft. Lauderdale submitting proposals. Ultimately, they selected us based on our reputation and track record of success in the area.”

For its first task, Ian Black Real Estate will assist with the sale of the Hamilton building, located at 245 Tamiami Trail N. in downtown Venice. The city purchased the building in 2015 and it served as a temporary space for the William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library while the county completed construction on its new library at 300 Nokomis Ave S. The new facility opened in December 2018. Selling the Hamilton Building will require a special easement to ensure that the Venetian Waterway Trail, which runs through the parking lot of the property, can continue to operate on its current path.

“In addition to general sales and lease agreements, we will also serve as advisors to the city as they look to acquire new properties or sell additional properties,” says Emery. “This is an exciting opportunity and we are thrilled to work alongside the City of Venice as they make these moves.”