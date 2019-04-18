Gulf Coast Community Foundation Selects 2019 Leadership Institute Class

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has selected 24 participants from across the region for its 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute.

Class members will take part in seven training sessions from late April through late June, conducted by the acclaimed Leadership Development Institute of Eckerd College. Gulf Coast Community Foundation provides all training and resources at no cost to participants, in exchange for their commitment to use their new skills to benefit the community.

The 24 participants selected for the 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute are:

Olympia Baylou, owner/founder, Blooming Impressions FL

Nicole Britton, director of development, The Twig Cares

Steven Brownlee, associate attorney, Williams Parker

Cathy Bryant, director of donor relations, Streets of Paradise

Gregory Cruz, field director, GRSG Company

Michele Demperio, director of business development, Sweet Sparkman Architects

Tony Dempsey, president, Sunstate Business Brokers

Joanne Fabec, financial advisor, RBC Wealth Management

Alyssa Goudy, production manager, The Players Centre for Performing Arts

Cynthia Gravino, founder and executive sirector, Alum-Worx

Gina Jordan, senior vice president and trust officer, Caldwell Trust Company

Kathy Jordan, director of major gifts, WUSF Public Media

Shay Kilby, board member, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Sarasota County

Beth Kregenow, program administrator, Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County

Jessie Lapek, center director, Pregnancy Solutions

Mary Ellen Mancini, director of development, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center

Angelique Medvesky, professor and academic chair, State College of Florida – Lakewood Ranch

Coral Pleas, owner/founder, Cutting Loose Salon

Neil Rainford, senior project executive, Mullet's Aluminum Products

Eileen Rosenzweig, president, Sir Speedy

Dawnyelle Singleton, director of programs and community relations, Visible Men Academy

Mark Smith, director of marketing, The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art

Bob Stone, owner, Minuteman Press

Molly Swift, scholarships/special projects manager, William G. and Marie Selby Foundation

This is the 12th year of Gulf Coast Leadership Institute, which was preceded by two classes of the foundation’s North Port Leadership Institute. In all, more than 300 community members have completed the training provided through this leadership-development initiative.