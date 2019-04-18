Visit Sarasota's Enriqueta Balandra Selected for Destinations International Foundation's ‘30 Under 30’ Program

Enriqueta Balandra Image: Courtesy Photo

Visit Sarasota project manager Enriqueta Balandra has been selected for Destinations International Foundation's "30 Under 30" program. Balandra is one of 30 individuals chosen by the foundation to gain valuable industry networking opportunities throughout this year, as well as year-round professional development, including regular interactive webinars and an online community in which to share idea. Balandra will also be recognized at Destination International Foundations' 2019 annual convention in St. Louis in July.

To qualify for the 30 Under 30 program, candidates must be under 30 years of age at the time of the submission deadline; must presently work for a destination organization, convention and visitors bureau (CVB) or tourism board that is a member of Destinations International; and be an employee of the organization for at least 1.5 years consecutively (internships included) at the time of the submission deadline. Nominees must submit submit applications, with approval and sign off from the CEO/executive director of their organization and must include a self-produced video sharing why they should be chosen for the program. You can watch Balandra's video below.