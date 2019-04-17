Pineapple Yoga Studio Launches 'Love Your Brain' Yoga Classes

Claudia Baeza Image: Everett Dennison

Pineapple Yoga Studio is launching "Love Your Brain" yoga classes for those with traumatic brain injuries in partnership with the Vermont-based Love Your Brain Foundation (LYB). Pineapple Yoga Studio joins a network of 26 yoga studios across 15 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces trained by the Love Your Brain Foundation to offer the program in an effort to make yoga accessible to those affected with traumatic brain injuries. Traumatic brain injuries are caused by an external blow to the head, resulting in disrupted brain function that can range from mild (such as concussions) to severe.

"Pineapple Yoga Studio is firmly committed to serve the unmet needs in the community in partnerships with other successful non-profits that have expertise in yoga for special populations," says studio owner Claudia Baeza. "The Love Your Brain Foundation is an organization that has that knowledge of the traumatic brain injury community, and we are truly honored to partner with them. We join two other studios in Florida which were selected by the LYB Foundation to offer this healing practice."

Because researchers have not extensively explored the benefits of yoga for traumatic brain injury, the Love Your Brain Foundation partnered with Dartmouth College to conduct a study evaluating a yoga pilot program for those affected, using the results to inform its current program, a six-week gentle yoga series offered for free to people with traumatic brain injuries and their caregivers. Each class integrates breathing exercises, gentle yoga, guided meditation, and facilitated group discussion designed to foster resilience. The classes also adapt yoga poses to prevent dizziness and headaches, use soft lighting and soothing sound, incorporate strategies to focus attention, and uses empowering traumatic brain injury-related themes to guide the group discussion.