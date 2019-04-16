Neal Communities Named 'Builder of the Year' by Florida Green Building Coalition

Chris Clark, Elise Sturgeon, Danielle Boyers, Cathy Engels and Carlos Puente with the award. Image: Courtesy Photo

For the sixth consecutive year, Neal Communities has earned the Builder of the Year award from the Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC). Neal Communities was named the leader for the most single-family homes certified, with 282.

The FGBC is the leading certifier of green projects in Florida. To date, it has 15,000 residential properties, more than 24 million square feet of commercial and high-rise projects, 53 land developments and 86 local governments participating in its certification programs. FGBC certification programs are the only standards developed with climate-specific criteria to address issues caused by Florida’s hot, humid environment and natural disasters.

“Our team truly appreciates the acknowledgement of Neal Communities’ green initiatives in the state,” says Cathy Engels, vice president of purchasing for Neal Communities. “We strive to provide quality homes with the best benefits of green and energy-efficient living in the communities we create for our homeowners.”