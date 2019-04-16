Meet Artist Antonio Carreno at the Sarasota Trading Company

This work by Antonio Carreno is one of the pieces featured at the Sarasota Trading Company. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Trading Company

Downtown’s Sarasota Trading Company plans a “Meet the Artist” and wine tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m. April 26 at its location at 522 S. Pineapple Ave. in Burns Court. The artist? Dominican-born painter Antonio Carreño, whose works have shown in Miami, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and at the former Corbino Galleries here in town.

Carreño, who emigrated to the United States in 1980 and studied at the Art Students League in New York City, works in oils and in abstract forms. Art critic Alvaro de la Rocha wrote of his work in 1997: “This combination of radiant spontaneity and precise illusion causes his art to soar to a joyful and exuberant beauty.”

Case in point: the image here, which (full disclosure) hung for a number of years in Sarasota Magazine’s former office in Burns Court. (Our offices have recently relocated to the Bay Plaza building.) It is one of the works that will be on display and for sale at the Sarasota Trading Company event. Free reserved parking is available; call 953-7776 for more information.