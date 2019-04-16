Green Acres
Manatee County Extension Office Will Offer Series of Farming Workshops
The classes will focus on how to start a cottage food or small farm operation.
The University of Florida Manatee County Extension Office and Lisa Hickey, sustainable food systems extension agent, will offer a series of new farming workshops and classes on how to start a cottage food or small farm operation. All classes or workshops are held on Thursdays at the Manatee County Extension Office from 6:00pm–7:30pm.
The programming includes:
May 16: “Beekeeping as a Cottage Business"
May 23: “Entrepreneurs: Cottage Food or Small Farm Operations, Which One Appeals to You?”
May 30: “Lucrative Hydroponics”
June 20: “Profitable Organic Vegetable Gardening Business”
July 11: “Fruitful (and Egg-full) Chickens: Raise them for Profit”
July 18: “Get Busy: Start Planning Your Small Farm Operation Business Plan!”
August 1: “Food Safety Considerations for the Beginning Farmer”