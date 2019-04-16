Manatee County Extension Office Will Offer Series of Farming Workshops

The University of Florida Manatee County Extension Office and Lisa Hickey, sustainable food systems extension agent, will offer a series of new farming workshops and classes on how to start a cottage food or small farm operation. All classes or workshops are held on Thursdays at the Manatee County Extension Office from 6:00pm–7:30pm.

The programming includes:

May 16: “Beekeeping as a Cottage Business"

May 23: “Entrepreneurs: Cottage Food or Small Farm Operations, Which One Appeals to You?”

May 30: “Lucrative Hydroponics”

June 20: “Profitable Organic Vegetable Gardening Business”

July 11: “Fruitful (and Egg-full) Chickens: Raise them for Profit”

July 18: “Get Busy: Start Planning Your Small Farm Operation Business Plan!”

August 1: “Food Safety Considerations for the Beginning Farmer”