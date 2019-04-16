Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Appoints New President and CEO

Dominic DiMaio Image: Courtesy Photo

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance (LWRBA) has appointed Dominic DiMaio as its new president and CEO, effective later this month. The appointment comes after a two-month search by the LWRBA board of directors and its search committee. DiMaio most recently served as Division CEO – Central Florida for Synovus Bank of Florida. Since 2017, he's also held roles on the LWRBA board and executive committee.

“The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance plays a vital role in connecting and strengthening the business community in our region,” says Heather Williams, LWRBA chairman. “Dom’s wealth of knowledge and vision will help the Alliance grow its status as a regional hub of influence and the premier business organization on the Suncoast."

DiMaio will work with the board of directors and staff to initiate, implement and evaluate all aspects of LWRBA activities and develop growth strategies.