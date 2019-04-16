Eight Fun Things to Do in Sarasota on Easter Sunday

Enjoy Easter brunch courtesy of chef Julio Diaz at Bridges Restaurant. Starting at 10 a.m., brunch will take place on the ninth floor of the new Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Sarasota. With everything from waffle and omelet stations to roasted prime rib, it will be hard to leave with just one plate. Reserve a table here.

Big Cat Habitat is hosting a scavenger hunt. Starting at noon, there will be a race to find the golden egg, and the winner will receive an annual membership for one individual and three guests. Find more information here.

Starting at 9 a.m., Hope City Church is hosting an egg drop during which 15,000 Easter eggs will take the plunge from Tatum Ridge Elementary School. The egg drop is followed by a non-traditional church service and music. Register your child here.

The downtown restaurant is hosting brunch starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. A full brunch menu includes $15 bottomless mimosas and $20 bottomless Blood Marys. Reservations can be made at (941) 256-3565.

Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church's Easter egg hunt will begin immediately after the morning service. Attendees are encouraged to bring a basket in order to collect eggs scattered around. A reception will follow. More information can be found here.

This annual buffet-style brunch at Marina Jack features a giant spread. The restaurant is also offering lunch and dinner cruises. Reservations can be made at (941) 365-4232.

Enjoy brunch with a beautiful view. The Westin is hosting Easter brunch starting at 1 p.m. There will be carving stations and jaw-dropping desserts on the menu, courtesy of executive chef Craig MacAvoy. Reservations can be made at (941) 260-8255.

Spend time outside besides just looking for eggs. Easter brunch at Selby Botanical Gardens will be catered by Michael's on East, buffet-style. Starting at 10:30 a.m., brunch will take place at the same time as children hunt for eggs and a photographer takes family photos. It's an all-in-one package. Reservations are available here.