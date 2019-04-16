City of Sarasota Hosts Earth Day Festival on April 22 at Five Points Park

The City of Sarasota and UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County will host an Earth Day Festival on Monday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Selby Five Points Park in downtown Sarasota.

The event will feature information booths throughout the park on a variety of environmental issues, including energy efficiency, stormwater pollution, composting, native plants, electric vehicles and more. Food will be available for purchase from the Spice Boys food truck.

Visitors will have a chance to tour two tiny homes, pick up free bicycle gear, try an e-scooter, learn about plastic pollution and how to turn single-use plastics into reusable items, hear more about Sarasota in Motion, the city’s transportation master plan, and learn why putting fats, oils and greases down the kitchen drain is so bad

In recognition of Arbor Day and the City of Sarasota’s celebration of 33 years of being designated as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation, some attendees will also be able to take home free native plants and trees available at the festival.

“We’re excited to again host this fun, educational event and show people all the little ways that they can help make a difference in conserving and preserving our environment,” says City of Sarasota sustainability manager Stevie Freeman-Montes. “We hope everyone can take a timeout during their lunch break, stop by for some free stuff, and hopefully learn something new about protecting our planet and our community.”

For more information, contact the City’s Sustainability office at 941-926-6686 or sustainability@sarasotafl.gov.