  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Coldplay

Publix Is Now Carrying SorBabes, a Sorbet Brand With a Sarasota Connection

SorBabes makes excellent fruit sorbets, as well as ultra-creamy varieties made with nut butters and nut hunks.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 4/15/2019 at 4:52pm

A pint of SorBabes' "Peanut Butta Luva"

Image: Courtesy Nicole Cardone

Sorbet doesn't receive the acclaim of other frozen treats like ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt, but with the arrival of SorBabes, that hype disparity might shrink soon. The company, which is the brainchild of Sarasota's Nicole Cardone and Los Angeles' Deborah Gorman, recently cut a deal with Publix that will see the supermarket stocking six SorBabes flavors.

SorBabes' "Cocoa Haze"

Image: Courtesy Nicole Cardone

Like all sorbets, SorBabes' pints are dairy-free, and they're also vegan, gluten-free, kosher and pareve. Most types of sorbet are built around fruit flavors, and SorBabes makes excellent lemon, raspberry and passionfruit pints, but the company also offers a handful of ultra-creamy varieties made with nut butters and nut hunks. The company's pistachio and caramel, for example, is made with pistachio nut butter and flavored with roasted pistachio nuggets, with a caramel swirl throughout. The "Peanut Butta Luva," meanwhile, is crafted out of real peanut butter, plus roasted peanuts, hunks of chocolate and more caramel.

The lower fat content in SorBabes' products (the pistachio flavor has about one-fourth the fat of Ben & Jerry's "Pistachio Pistachio") allows the flavors of the base ingredients to shine through. "We get the purest expression of that nut," says Cardone.

In addition to SorBabes' lemon, raspberry, passionfruit, pistachio and peanut butter flavors, Publix also sells "Cocoa Haze," a chocolate and hazelnut variety. (A seventh flavor, "Café Almond," isn't available yet.) Each is tasty, with direct, strong flavors.

Nicole Cardone (left) and Deborah Gorman

Image: Courtesy Nicole Cardone

Cardone says she and Gorman are always asking each other, "How can we get more flavor in every single bite?" The two launched the company in 2013 on Long Island and in New York City, building buzz at local farmers' markets while refining their recipes. Gorman was a professional chef, while Cardone has a background in finance. As the company has grown, production shifted to Iowa, and Cardone found herself on the road, selling the product to grocery stores around the country. She and her family moved to Sarasota two years ago.

Publix began stocking SorBabes earlier this year, selling it at 90 percent of its stores. Other chains like Target and Kroger are also testing sales of the products. "This year is going to be a game-changer for us," says Cardone. Grab a pint, scoop some out and you'll see why.

Filed under
frozen yogurt, dessert, ice cream
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Coldplay

Publix Is Now Carrying SorBabes, a Sorbet Brand With a Sarasota Connection

04/15/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Do the wave

New Main Street Coffee Shop Opens

04/12/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

What's going on

A Chili Cook-Off, a Whiskey Brunch and More Top Food and Drink Events

04/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Cold chillin'

Five Great Ice Cream Shops

04/09/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

In the Driver's Seat

Bradenton’s Ali Murdock is the NHL’s Only Female Zamboni Driver

04/15/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Red Carpet

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Visible Men Academy's Shine On!

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

The Ringling Blossoms Garden Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Glow Getter

10 Products for Glowing Summer Skin

04/15/2019 By Heather Saba

Best of Sarasota

Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

04/15/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

The Hottest Instagram Trends Right Now—and Where to Buy Them Locally

04/08/2019 By Heather Saba

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Pins and Needles

There's a Trend in 20-Somethings Seeking Botox. Why?

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1926 Sears Roebuck Home in Laurel Park

04/15/2019 By Robert Plunket

🌳

City of Sarasota's Community Canopy Program Returns

04/15/2019 Photography by Staff

Groundbreaking

Halfacre Construction Breaks Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Veterinary Clinic

04/10/2019 Photography by Staff

Real Estate

Neal Communities Reports Robust First Quarter Sales

04/09/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Home Sales Hit Record Levels in Q1

04/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Downtown Sarasota's Hotel Ranola Sold for $2.9 Million

04/05/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Red Carpet

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Visible Men Academy's Shine On!

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

The Ringling Blossoms Garden Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

04/15/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

04/15/2019 By Staff

Healthcare

Sarasota Memorial Named to Newsweek List of World's Best Hospitals

04/15/2019 By Staff

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Breaks Ground on Venice Hospital

04/08/2019 By Staff

Eat up

An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events

04/03/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe