Sarasota Memorial Named to Newsweek List of World's Best Hospitals
SMH was one of six Florida hospitals to make the inaugural list, which spotlights 1,000 hospitals across 11 countries.
Sarasota Memorial was named one of the world’s best hospitals this week in a global ranking of hospitals compiled for the first time by Newsweek magazine.
SMH was one of six Florida hospitals to make the inaugural list, which spotlights 1,000 hospitals across 11 countries. Newsweek compiled the list in collaboration with global market research and consumer data company Statista Inc. Hospitals were selected based on medical performance indicators that included low mortality, complication and readmission rates, as well as recommendations from medical professionals and patient survey results.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be singled out with such well-known global healthcare leaders, and another testament to our team’s dedication to provide world-class care, ” Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder says.
Newsweek said it compiled the list to help consumers discover the ways leading hospitals—close to home and around the world—are shaping the future of medicine. It includes renowned academic medical centers such as the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic in the United States, Singapore General Hospital and Charité, one of the largest research-based university hospitals in Europe, which, according to Newsweek, employs more than half of Germany’s Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine.