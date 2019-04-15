Sarasota Memorial Named to Newsweek List of World's Best Hospitals

Sarasota Memorial was named one of the world’s best hospitals this week in a global ranking of hospitals compiled for the first time by Newsweek magazine.

SMH was one of six Florida hospitals to make the inaugural list, which spotlights 1,000 hospitals across 11 countries. Newsweek compiled the list in collaboration with global market research and consumer data company Statista Inc. Hospitals were selected based on medical performance indicators that included low mortality, complication and readmission rates, as well as recommendations from medical professionals and patient survey results.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be singled out with such well-known global healthcare leaders, and another testament to our team’s dedication to provide world-class care, ” Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder says.