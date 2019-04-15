Sarasota Crew Wins State Championship

Sarasota Crew’s varsity and freshman athletes raced at the Florida State Rowing Association Sculling Championships at Nathan Benderson Park this past Saturday and Sunday, taking home 10 state championship titles, six second-place finishes and two third-place finishes. The team also won the Girls Points Trophy, Boys Points Trophy and the Team Points Trophy, marking its eighth consecutive year winning the Team Points Trophy. Sarasota Crew raced against 36 other teams and had 41 entries; races were 1500m.

"I continue to be amazed by our student athletes, from the youngest to the most veteran," says Sarasota Crew head coach Casey Galvanek. "I could not be prouder.”

Sarasota Crew will next compete at the FSRA Sweep Championship at Nathan Benderson Park on April 27-28.