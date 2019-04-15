Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

Inspiration: Italian fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert models her ruby red at Milan Fashion Week. Image: Shutterstock

The ruby is the traditional gemstone for 40th celebrations—whether that's your 40th birthday, 40 years of marriage, or—in our case—40 years of showcasing the best of our gorgeous city on the Gulf. So for our Best of Sarasota party this year, we're asking guests to break out their best ruby red ensembles as we celebrate our 40th anniversary and our annual list of the top restaurants, shops and entertainment in Sarasota-Manatee.

Need some incentive? This year, we'll be holding a "best dressed" competition for those of you who go all out with your ruby red—be it dresses, blazers, hats, ties or even ruby gemstones themselves. Bring the fashion A-game we know you have!

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.sarasotamagazine.com/best-of-2019. We can't wait to see you there.