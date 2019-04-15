  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

Dr. Chelsea Arnold was hired as program coordinator and Chanel Roberts was hired as patient navigator.

By Staff 4/15/2019 at 9:37am

Dr. Chelsea Arnold

Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Memorial Hospital recently hired two employees to build and oversee the Patient Navigator Pilot Program for First 1,000 Days Sarasota County. Dr. Chelsea Arnold was hired as program coordinator and Chanel Roberts was hired as patient navigator.

First 1,000 Days is a partner-led coalition of healthcare, early childhood, human service, government and philanthropic agencies dedicated to helping mothers and young children by improving the system of care primarily for those mothers who received little to no prenatal care during pregnancy.

Chanel Roberts

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Patient Navigator Pilot Program at Sarasota Memorial Hospital is one of several recommendations made by the First 1,000 Days partners to build a more navigable system of care and better connect families—particularly the 52 percent of babies in Sarasota County born into poverty—to available community resources. The initiative, spearheaded by Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, is funded fully through philanthropic support during the three-year pilot period.

“Sarasota Memorial is excited to be the backbone organization for First 1,000 Days,” said Pam Beitlich, executive director of Women and Children’s Services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. “We understand that being a new mom is amazing, and it’s a lot. Coordinating and navigating available services will make all the difference.” 

Filed under
new hires
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Do the wave

New Main Street Coffee Shop Opens

04/12/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

What's going on

A Chili Cook-Off, a Whiskey Brunch and More Top Food and Drink Events

04/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Cold chillin'

Five Great Ice Cream Shops

04/09/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The First 1,000 Days

The Goal of This New Food Bank Program Is to Make Sure Newborns Have Enough to Eat

04/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Party

10:37am Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

10:21am Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Visible Men Academy's Shine On!

10:05am Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

The Ringling Blossoms Garden Party

9:51am Photography by Lori Sax

Rowing

Sarasota Crew Wins State Championship

9:51am By Staff

Recap

Sarasota Film Festival Wraps Up with World Premiere and Awards

04/14/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota

Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

10:42am By Staff

Trend Report

The Hottest Instagram Trends Right Now—and Where to Buy Them Locally

04/08/2019 By Heather Saba

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Pins and Needles

There's a Trend in 20-Somethings Seeking Botox. Why?

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"

Trend Report: Spring Florals

04/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

🌳

City of Sarasota's Community Canopy Program Returns

9:27am Photography by Staff

Groundbreaking

Halfacre Construction Breaks Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Veterinary Clinic

04/10/2019 Photography by Staff

Real Estate

Neal Communities Reports Robust First Quarter Sales

04/09/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Home Sales Hit Record Levels in Q1

04/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Downtown Sarasota's Hotel Ranola Sold for $2.9 Million

04/05/2019 By Staff

Return to Tuscany

Home Tour: Peek Inside 'The House of Beautiful Sunsets' on Manasota Key

04/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Party

10:37am Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

10:21am Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Visible Men Academy's Shine On!

10:05am Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

The Ringling Blossoms Garden Party

9:51am Photography by Lori Sax

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

9:37am By Staff

🌳

City of Sarasota's Community Canopy Program Returns

9:27am Photography by Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

9:37am By Staff

Healthcare

Sarasota Memorial Named to Newsweek List of World's Best Hospitals

9:20am By Staff

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Breaks Ground on Venice Hospital

04/08/2019 By Staff

Eat up

An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events

04/03/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe