10 Products for Glowing Summer Skin

Most of the country is finally excited that it’s spring, but here in Sarasota, I think most of us are already in summer mode. It’s that time of year when I wear less makeup and use more products that help me live a more laidback summer lifestyle—and that give keep my skin glowy.

For one, it’s the busiest time of year and I don’t have much spare time to actually do my makeup; and two, I’m outside a lot—the weather isn’t scorching hot and it’s sunny every day, so I take full advantage (that is, when I’m not dying from allergies...thank you, pollen). And I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to wear my “going-out glam” makeup when I’m outside in that humid, Florida heat.

Minimal makeup is my life right now and throughout all of summer, so I wanted to share the beauty products I’ve been using in place of makeup lately, plus a few products I’ve added to my minimal makeup routine, for when I’m wanting to add a touch of summer glow to my glam.

Bobbi Brown Beach Eau de Parfum, $78 at Nordstrom

OK, I know perfume isn’t exactly a product that would give your skin a summer glow—but it kind of is? Nothing smells like summer more than this scent, and whenever I’m outside or rocking a bare, shimmery face, I like to wear the cult favorite Bobbi Brown Beach perfume. It’s a huge part of the “summer glow” vibe.

Saturday Skin Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist, $34 at Sephora

I am obsessed with hydrating facial mists. Hydrated skin is the best skin, so I’m always trying out new mists to see if I actually notice the effects. This mist by far provides the most notably lasting hydration and that dewy look I love. However, because of that (it’s a mist and a toner in one), I would not recommend using it a setting spray. It’s definitely better off just as added hydration during the day.

Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush, $18 at Glossier

I have been slow to try out gel and cream makeup, mainly because I’m familiar—aka: comfortable—with powders, and liquid products seem so permanent, and slightly terrifying to add to the makeup I just spent my time doing. So up until recently, I shied away. However, after dipping my toes into cream blushes, a friend of mine told me I absolutely had to try out Cloud Paints by Glossier. She was right, I them. They are super easy to use (not to mention they come in the cutest packaging), and they blend so naturally with my bare skin. It’s the perfect amount of sheer coverage for when I just need a touch of added color on my cheeks during the day.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, $44 at Sephora

I’ve read about Marc Jacobs' coconut gel highlighter for quite some time, but I tried it for the first time recently...and I see the hype. Just add a drop on each temple, where you’d typically put your powder highlighter. It adds the perfect subtle glow to your cheekbones.

Herbivore Botanicals PRISM Glow Potion Aqua Serum, $62 at Revolve

This "glow potion" is exactly what its name says it is. It’s a miracle product, and if you have dry skin, it’s a miracle treatment. This is if one of my "extra" products—it’s not part of my regular skincare regimen, but I love it, so I always have it on hand. You can use it daily, or as often as needed, but I use it on my dryer skin days. About five drops of the serum does the trick—just massage into your skin and let it work its magic.

Patchology ‘FlashPatch’ Restoring Night Eye Gels, $60 at BlueMercury

I have tried a few night patch gels and these are the best. I’m not sure that I’ve noticed a long-term difference in my skin; however, my undereye skin is always more refreshed and brightened the following day. It’s the best fast fix for when I notice extra puffiness or darker circles emerging under my eyes.

LipSmart Hydrating Solution, $30 at L. Spa

I am a huge fan of Carmex. I have at least five tubes in various go-to spots because I hate having dry lips. Carmex does the trick, but I’ve recently found my new favorite tube of lip lube: LipSmart. There’s a bunch of science and technology in the ingredients (you can read about that stuff here), but all I know is it leaves my lips feeling hydrated, conditioned and fuller.

La Mer The Renewal Oil (.05oz), $130 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This oil is one of my favorites to use, day or night, because it nourishes and softens your skin for an instant glow (plus, below the surface, it’s improving the natural firmness and collagen production of my skin). I apply about five drops on my face and neck and use any excess product on my cuticles.

Coola Rosilliance SPF30 BB+ Cream, $52 at Ulta

I stumbled across this sunscreen/tint last summer and it’s my go-to "foundation" for days I’m spending outside or at the beach. It’s not full coverage, but it’s an extremely hydrating creme that doubles as sunblock so it’s a perfect fit it you’re looking for light coverage, dewy, protected skin.

Biologique Recherche Creme Masque Vernix, $190 at L. Spa

I love this as a night cream or as a quick hydrating mask a few times during the week (for the mask effect, just add thin layer to your face, leave on for 10 minutes and then use a dampened cloth to remove). It’s a thick cream, but it leaves my face looking so fresh and dewy.