Sarasota County to Host Water Quality Summit

Sarasota County will host a free, public Water Quality Summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The summit's goal is to enhance the community's understanding of local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality and current local and state government programs and policies. It will also address ways the community can make a difference with suggestions for individuals, business and neighborhoods.

"Water quality is a priority issue both locally and across the state," says Lee-Hayes Byron, director of Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability. "We look forward to this opportunity for discussion with our residents and business who care so deeply about our local waters."

The summit will take place in the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, Seating is limited and registration is required. For additional details about the summit and to register, visit scgov.net/waterqualitysummit or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000.