Ringling College Students Win 'Best Animation Series' in 39th Annual College Television Awards

The Television Academy Foundation announced the winners of the 39th College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide. Ringling College students Beth David and Esteban Bravo won an award for "Best Animation Series" for their In a Heartbeat, and took home a $3,000 prize.

In a Heartbeat follows the adolescent struggles of Sherwin, a shy boy with a crush on the smooth, popular Jonathan. Sherwin feels Jonathan is way out of his league, but all bets are off when Sherwin’s heart literally leaps out of his chest and starts making all the decisions. What follows is a funny, awkward and touching chain of events as Sherwin is forced to confront his hidden crush.

Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, entries for the College Television Awards were judged by Television Academy members. Eight teams in total took home awards. The 2019 winners were presented awards by television stars including Alaska (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2), Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jaime Camil (Jane The Virgin/My Boyfriend’s Meds), Giselle Fernandez (Spectrum News 1), Jason George (Station 19), Ryan Guzman (9-1-1), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy), RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad), Mishel Prada (Vida), Yeardley Smith (The Simpsons/Small Town Dicks) and Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Drag Race).