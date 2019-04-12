New Main Street Coffee Shop Opens

Breaking Wave Coffee Image: Gigi Ortwein

Your mornings just got a little more caffeinated: Breaking Wave Coffee opened last week at 1310 Main St., Sarasota, the former home of Artisan Cheese Company. The shop is owned and run by Radu Dehelean, with a menu of familiar favorites like pour-overs, cortados, flat whites, espresso, cold brew and more, plus friendly service and a minimalist design. Get sipping.

Breaking Wave Coffee is located at 1310 Main St., Sarasota, and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more info, visit the shop's website.