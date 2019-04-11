South Florida Museum Renamed

Brynne Anne Besio speaking at the announcement of the South Florida Museum's renaming. Image: Courtesy Photo

The South Florida Museum this week announced it has changed its name—it is now The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (The Bishop).

The museum began formally exploring a name change in 2016. The new name and logo are based on local and national research, and the announcement outlined the process while acknowledging the partners who brought the effort to fruition.

“As an important part of the education, tourism and economic landscapes of the area, we must always strive to remain relevant to our contemporary audiences while staying true to our mission and institutional integrity,” says Brynne Anne Besio, The Bishop’s CEO. “We love this new identity because it captures who we already are and expresses where we’re headed."

Design studio Pentagram worked directly with the museum on its logo and identity development. The design process was focused on capturing the museum’s charm, the experience of discovery it provides, and its importance in focussing on the Gulf Coast.

The Bishop is currently transitioning the museum’s signage and its communications to incorporate the new name and logo, and the new visual identity includes a refreshed website, www.bishopscience.org, and an awareness campaign in the Manatee and Sarasota communities.