  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Television & Film

Review

Sarasota Film Festival: Making Montgomery Clift

A documentary by the late actor's nephew offers some new insights into the man and his work.

By Kay Kipling 4/11/2019 at 10:23am

The young and handsome Montgomery Clift.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Film Festival

It’s often fun to look for Sarasota connections to the films shown during the Sarasota Film Festival. Of course there are a number made by Sarasota-based film makers, or about Sarasota subjects. Admittedly the connection between the documentary Making Montgomery Clift, which I saw yesterday, is more tenuous: The actor appeared while still a youngster in shows at the Players Theatre, now the Players Centre for the Performing Arts.

His time in Sarasota, however brief it may have been, is not mentioned in the film, which was directed by his nephew Robert with Hillary Demmon. There are plenty of images of an unbelievably handsome young Monty, though, along with some convincing evidence that the image many of us have of Clift—a soul tortured to the point of alcoholism, drug use and a “slow suicide” by his closeted sexuality—may have been a misrepresentation by the media and his biographers.

Robert Clift never met his uncle, who died in 1966, but his father, Brooks, was Monty’s older brother, and he worked diligently for years to protect his memory. The film at times is almost as much about Brooks as his more famous brother, as it shows us the piles and piles of memorabilia Brooks collected from Monty’s career, and makes extensive use of the audio recordings Brooks apparently made of routine telephone conversations (a habit he may have acquired during time in the intelligence service).

While those of a younger generation may not be that familiar with Montgomery Clift’s work, he appeared in a number of classics in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, after having delayed entry into the moviemaking world (he did extensive theater work beforehand) because he didn’t want to sign a long-term contract, preferring to have more say in the roles he played. A Place in the Sun, The Young Lions, Red River, Raintree County, The Misfits and Judgment at Nuremberg (a very brief role here, but one with great impact) are just a few of the films he appeared in. The documentary makes a case that his creative input into many of the movies was deeper than just starring before the camera; marked-up scripts and transcripts of conversations show that Clift was also a writer-editor, and to some extent directed himself, too.

But in later years the work often seems to have gotten lost in the media coverage that found in his life a tragedy, because of his bisexuality (he had relationships with both men and women, but men, like the late fellow actor Jack Larson, who’s interviewed in the film, were more the norm), the car accident in 1956 that changed his face, and a lawsuit involving director John Huston and the movie Freud. Those closest to him, however, remember a sense of humor and his dedication to doing the best work he could, while decrying the pop psychoanalysis that dogged him.

For film mavens, Making Montgomery Clift is worth seeing, so be on the lookout; it should pop up on a streaming service sometime soon. Meanwhile, for more upcoming movies here this week, visit sarasotafilmfestival.com.

 

 

Filed under
sarasota film festival
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

What's going on

A Chili Cook-Off, a Whiskey Brunch and More Top Food and Drink Events

04/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Cold chillin'

Five Great Ice Cream Shops

04/09/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The First 1,000 Days

The Goal of This New Food Bank Program Is to Make Sure Newborns Have Enough to Eat

04/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shack attack

Shake Shack Opens Next Week

04/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

President Larry Thompson's 20th Anniversary Dinner

3:22pm Photography by Cliff Roles

Inside Story

Mr. Chatterbox Talks with Tovah Feldshuh

2:57pm By Robert Plunket

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Romps Through an Outdoor As You Like It

2:26pm By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Blue Ties & Butterflies 2019

10:53am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Sarasota Film Festival: Making Montgomery Clift

10:23am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: April 11-17

9:50am By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Trend Report

The Hottest Instagram Trends Right Now—and Where to Buy Them Locally

04/08/2019 By Heather Saba

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Pins and Needles

There's a Trend in 20-Somethings Seeking Botox. Why?

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"

Trend Report: Spring Florals

04/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Retail

Jaguar Dealership Wins 'Outstanding Dealer Award'

03/29/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Groundbreaking

Halfacre Construction Breaks Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Veterinary Clinic

04/10/2019 Photography by Staff

Real Estate

Neal Communities Reports Robust First Quarter Sales

04/09/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Home Sales Hit Record Levels in Q1

04/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Downtown Sarasota's Hotel Ranola Sold for $2.9 Million

04/05/2019 By Staff

Return to Tuscany

Home Tour: Peek Inside 'The House of Beautiful Sunsets' on Manasota Key

04/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture

Architect Jonathan Rameau Opens Sarasota Office

04/04/2019 Photography by Staff

News & City Life

Pep Talk

Ian Bremmer Closes Out the Ringling College Library Association's 2019 Town Hall Series

4:07pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

President Larry Thompson's 20th Anniversary Dinner

3:22pm Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Blue Ties & Butterflies 2019

10:53am Photography by Lori Sax

New Name

South Florida Museum Renamed

9:04am By Staff

Fast Track

First Watch Appoints Three to Senior Leadership Team

04/10/2019 Photography by Staff

Grants

Bay Park Conservancy Awarded $100,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

04/10/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Breaks Ground on Venice Hospital

04/08/2019 By Staff

Eat up

An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events

04/03/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Will Break Ground on New Venice Hospital on April 4

04/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit Opens Coffee Shop-Style Center for Those Affected By Cancer

03/29/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe