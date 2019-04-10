  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Awards

Kathryn Graber Named 2019 James Wischer 'Child Advocate of the Year' by Manatee Children's Services

Graber has had a long career in child advocacy.

By Staff 4/10/2019 at 10:18am

Image: Shutterstock

Kathryn Graber

Image: Courtesy Photo

Kathryn Graber has been named the 2019 James Wischer "Child Advocate of the Year" by Manatee Children's Services. This is the third annual award, which also coincides with Child Abuse Prevention Month.

To be chosen, the recipient is required to perform dedicated service for a minimum of two years; make a difference in the lives of children; and demonstrate a positive impact on the community. 

Graber has a long career in child advocacy, working works closely with Child Protection Services as a behavioral health consultant with Centerstone. 

 

Filed under
awards
Show Comments

