Fast Track
First Watch Appoints Three to Senior Leadership Team
The restaurant group was recognized as one of TripAdvisor’s "Best Restaurant Chains" for 2019.
First Watch, the Sarasota-based restaurant chain, announced that it has appointed three new senior leaders to its growing leadership team: Matthew Eisenacher, senior vice president of brand strategy and innovation; Rob Conti, senior vice president of information technology; and Calum Middleton, senior vice president and treasurer.
“We recognize that in order to successfully achieve our planned long-term growth, we need experienced industry veterans who understands our mission, believe in our vision and whose values match those of First Watch,” says Chris Tomasso, First Watch president and CEO.