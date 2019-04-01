Premier Sotheby's International Realty Named to National List of Top Brokerage Companies

Judy Green, CEO of Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Image: Courtesy Photo

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty ranks No. 34 on the annual REAL Trends 500 survey of the top U.S. residential brokerage companies, based on closed sales volume. The company moved up two spots from its ranking as No. 36 in 2018; the local Premier Sotheby's International Realty office, headquartered in Naples, was also recognized the No. 2 Premier Sotheby's affiliate in the country.

The REAL Trends 500 is an annual report that identifies the country’s largest and most successful residential firms, as ranked by closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports.

With approximately $4.5 billion in sales volume, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty achieved more than 6,400 closed transactions in 2018 at an average sale price of $660,650.

"We are honored to rank this high on a list that includes the most respected national real estate firms in the country,” says Judy Green, CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “It is a testament to our commitment to extraordinary service, our marketing platforms and unrivaled international reach.”