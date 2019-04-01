Coming Together Against Cancer's Second Annual Event Set For April 13

Last year's inaugural CTAC event. Image: Courtesy Photo

Coming Together Against Cancer (CTAC) has announced that four physicians will speak at its upcoming event on Saturday, April 13, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Eloise Werlin Park in Sarasota. They are Dr. Stephen Rosenberg (Moffitt Cancer Center), Dr. Annick Desjardins (Duke Cancer Institute), Dr. Michael Gorin (Johns Hopkins) and Dr. Kenneth Meredith (Sarasota Memorial Cancer Institute). Attendees at the free event will hear presentations by the physicians about their research and progress, as well as an inside look at cutting-edge cancer treatments.

CTAC is a donor-driven organization that unites donors with pioneering physicians, researchers and institutions with the common goal of eradicating cancer. CTAC’s medical advisory staff, led by local physician Dean Hautamaki, helps identify leading-edge cancer programs across the country and select four pioneering physicians to bring to the Sarasota event each year.

Participants in the inaugural 2018 CTAC event collectively donated $750,000, with 100 percent of the funds going directly to 35 cancer programs. Local organizations supported through CTAC include Breast Health Sarasota, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, Jewish Family and Children’s Services and Team Tony Cancer Foundation. For more information, visit ctac.life.