Data

Unemployment Rate Ticks Down

The American economy added just 20,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate dipped to 3.8 percent.

By Staff 3/8/2019 at 2:11pm

Image: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The American economy added just 20,000 new jobs last month, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8 percent from 4 percent in January, according to new numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The new jobs numbers were the lowest since September 2017 and represented a significant drop-off from January, when the economy added 304,000 new jobs.

