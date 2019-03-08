Data
Unemployment Rate Ticks Down
The American economy added just 20,000 new jobs last month, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8 percent from 4 percent in January, according to new numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The new jobs numbers were the lowest since September 2017 and represented a significant drop-off from January, when the economy added 304,000 new jobs.