School District Honors Past, Present and Future Educators

From left to right: Sarasota County student Stephanie Hawkins, School Board chair Jane Goodwin, School Board vice chair Caroline Zucker, superintendent Todd Bowden, Sue D'Angleo, School Board member Shirley Brown, Sydney Burrows, School Board member Eric Robinson, Deb Schultz and alternative education, discipline and dropout prevention supervisor Dawn Clayton Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Schools

Sarasota County Schools recently recognized three female educators for their impact and contributions: future educator Sydney Burrows, current educator Sue D'Angelo and legacy educator Deb Schultz. Burrows is a senior at North Port High School and the current president of her school’s Florida Future Educators of America club. D’Angelo has been teaching for over 30 years, serving as a third-, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher and more recently as a mathematics program specialist for Sarasota County Schools. Schultz started her career at Brookside Middle School, where she taught a variety of subjects, including English, history, language arts and math, and served as the school’s literacy coach.