Education
School District Honors Past, Present and Future Educators
Sarasota County Schools recently recognized three female educators for their impact and contributions: future educator Sydney Burrows, current educator Sue D'Angelo and legacy educator Deb Schultz. Burrows is a senior at North Port High School and the current president of her school’s Florida Future Educators of America club. D’Angelo has been teaching for over 30 years, serving as a third-, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher and more recently as a mathematics program specialist for Sarasota County Schools. Schultz started her career at Brookside Middle School, where she taught a variety of subjects, including English, history, language arts and math, and served as the school’s literacy coach.