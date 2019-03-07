Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 7-13

Victoria Hulland and Ricardo Graziano in Sir Frederick Ashton’s Apparitions. Image: Frank Atura

March 8-9

The ballet troupe, internationally renowned for its mounting of works by the late Sir Frederick Ashton, now brings his 1936 piece, Apparitions, to the Van Wezel stage for the first time. Also on the program is George Balanchine’s Stars and Stripes, performed to live music by the Sarasota Orchestra.

Hans Klose Dogs, part of Circus Sarasota. Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Closing March 10

Last chance to catch the all-new 2019 edition of Circus Sarasota before it closes Sunday. Our own Kay Kipling says it “delivers the thrills, the laughs and the occasional gasps that audiences expect.” Read her review here.

Elizabeth Tredent Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

March 9 and 12

Two light-hearted one-act operas are on the bill when the Sarasota Opera presents Donizetti’s Rita (Two Men and a Woman) and Wolf-Ferrari’s Susanna’s Secret. Shown here, soprano Elizabeth Tredent, who sings both title roles. Four additional performances March 14, 17, 20 and 23.

March 8

If you missed the iconic folksinger’s sold-out show here last fall with Stephen Stills, don’t fret. She returns to the area to perform a solo show at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.

David Russell Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

March 9

The Grammy-winning Scottish guitarist takes center stage as part of GuitarSarasota’s International Concert Series. At the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

Summer Wallace and Terrell Wheeler Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

Opening March 8

Urbanite Theatre presents Lauren Yee’s new play about a mother searching for her missing young son. The New York Times called it “a sad and breathless and often pretty funny play about the ways in which loss mangles our world and garbles our speech.” Through April 14.

ensembleNewSRQ Image: Courtesy ensembleNewSRQ

March 10

Next up for this delightful outdoor concert series is the contemporary classical music group ensembleNewSRQ, performing adventuresome 20th and 21st century works under the banyan trees. And be sure to check out the Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise exhibit underway.

Paul Duffy Image: Courtesy Paul Duffy

March 10

Get a head start on St. Patty’s Day with musician and vocalist Paul Duffy and master fiddler Mario Santana celebrate the music of Ireland in a concert of traditional and contemporary favorites. At the Unitarian Universalist Church.

The Ringling Museum courtyard Image: Courtesy The Ringling

March 8

The friendly green ogre and friends take over the Ringling Museum courtyard via a large inflatable screen. Kid-friendly activities, music and food for purchase, too. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and children under 5 are admitted free.