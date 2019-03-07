Weekend Planner
Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 7-13
Last chance to catch Circus Sarasota, An Evening with Judy Collins and more.
Sarasota Ballet: Poetry and Liberty
March 8-9
The ballet troupe, internationally renowned for its mounting of works by the late Sir Frederick Ashton, now brings his 1936 piece, Apparitions, to the Van Wezel stage for the first time. Also on the program is George Balanchine’s Stars and Stripes, performed to live music by the Sarasota Orchestra.
Circus Sarasota
Closing March 10
Last chance to catch the all-new 2019 edition of Circus Sarasota before it closes Sunday. Our own Kay Kipling says it “delivers the thrills, the laughs and the occasional gasps that audiences expect.” Read her review here.
Sarasota Opera’s Rita and Susanna’s Secret
March 9 and 12
Two light-hearted one-act operas are on the bill when the Sarasota Opera presents Donizetti’s Rita (Two Men and a Woman) and Wolf-Ferrari’s Susanna’s Secret. Shown here, soprano Elizabeth Tredent, who sings both title roles. Four additional performances March 14, 17, 20 and 23.
An Evening with Judy Collins
March 8
If you missed the iconic folksinger’s sold-out show here last fall with Stephen Stills, don’t fret. She returns to the area to perform a solo show at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.
GuitarSarasota Presents David Russell
March 9
The Grammy-winning Scottish guitarist takes center stage as part of GuitarSarasota’s International Concert Series. At the Riverview Performing Arts Center.
In A Word
Opening March 8
Urbanite Theatre presents Lauren Yee’s new play about a mother searching for her missing young son. The New York Times called it “a sad and breathless and often pretty funny play about the ways in which loss mangles our world and garbles our speech.” Through April 14.
Garden Music at Selby Gardens presents ensembleNewSRQ
March 10
Next up for this delightful outdoor concert series is the contemporary classical music group ensembleNewSRQ, performing adventuresome 20th and 21st century works under the banyan trees. And be sure to check out the Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise exhibit underway.
“When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”
March 10
Get a head start on St. Patty’s Day with musician and vocalist Paul Duffy and master fiddler Mario Santana celebrate the music of Ireland in a concert of traditional and contemporary favorites. At the Unitarian Universalist Church.
The Ringling presents More Than a Movie: Shrek
March 8
The friendly green ogre and friends take over the Ringling Museum courtyard via a large inflatable screen. Kid-friendly activities, music and food for purchase, too. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and children under 5 are admitted free.
