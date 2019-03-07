Sarasota County Employee Named 'Government Engineer of the Year'

Carolyn Eastwood Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

The SunCoast Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers recently named Sarasota County director of capital projects Carolyn Eastwood as the organization's government engineer of the year. The award recognizes excellence in government engineering, civil engineers' role in society and an ongoing commitment to strategic and operational effectiveness. Eastwood provides leadership, management and supervision to all elements of the county's Capital Improvement Program, which includes utilities, transportation, stormwater, facilities, emergency services and parks, recreation and natural resources. She has worked for Sarasota County for more than 20 years.