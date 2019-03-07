New Metro Diner Opening in Bradenton Next Week

Metro Diner's fried chicken and waffle dish Image: Courtesy Ashley Caldwell

Metro Diner will open a new location at 4726 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, on Tuesday, March 12. The new location will be the restaurant's third in the region. Others are located at 6056 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, and at 2053 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. The first Metro Diner in the area opened in 2017 near the Westfield Siesta Key mall, but the company closed that location last year. The new Bradenton restaurant will take up 3,840 square feet and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner all day.