Air Conditioning Executive Judges Business Ethics Competition

W. Theodore Etzel III—the chairman and owner of Conditioned Air, an air conditioning contracting and service firm with offices in North Venice, Naples and Fort Myers—recently served on a panel of judges for a business ethics competition held at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. Teams from 18 educational institutions participated in this year’s Templeton Business Ethics Case Competition, during which teams were given two weeks to prepare and submit an executive summary and visual presentation and then deliver oral presentations to the judges. Etzel graduated from Stetson University with a bachelor of science in economics and finance.