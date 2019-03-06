Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

Siesta Beach was recently ranked No. 15 in a list of the most affordable beaches in the United States generated by HomeToGo, a vacation rental search engine. To create the list, the site examined the cost of parking, sunscreen, water, fish tacos, beer, cocktails and accommodations in each location. The top beach was Jacksonville Beach, followed by Oregon's Nye Beach and South Carolina's Coligny Beach. Siesta was the eighth-highest-ranked beach in Florida.