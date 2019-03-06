  1. Eat & Drink
Louies Modern Is Closing. Here's What Will Replace It

The new Lemon Tree Kitchen is described as a casual, full-service eatery that will specialize in 'fresh, local ingredients, exceptional flavors and truly clean eating.'

By Cooper Levey-Baker 3/6/2019 at 1:43pm

The Lemon Tree Kitchen logo

Image: Courtesy Candace Rotolo

Tableseide Restaurant Group announced Wednesday that its downtown restaurant Louies Modern will close after brunch service on Sunday, March 10, and the space will reopen on Tuesday, March 19, as Lemon Tree Kitchen. The new restaurant is described as a casual, full-service eatery that will specialize in "fresh, local ingredients, exceptional flavors and truly clean eating," according to a press release. The restaurant is intended to cater to diners who are following vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets, among others. Lemon Tree will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and on Sundays for brunch.

“Lemon Tree Kitchen is right on trend with what’s happening in the culinary world,” said Tableseide chief executive officer Joe Seidensticker, according to a press release. "Diners are craving to eat out and enjoy meals that are not only delicious, but good for them. Sarasota has so many locals and visitors who are passionate about their healthy lifestyle."

