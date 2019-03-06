  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

WEEKLY PLANNER

Indian Cooking Classes, Russian Night and More Local Dining Events

Including a food prep class at Southern Steer and an Easter egg hunt at Fruitville Grove.

By Giulia Heyward 3/6/2019 at 11:45am

Image: Shutterstock

Russian Night at Baker & Wife

Wednesday, March 6

Baker & Wife welcomes Russian chef and cookbook author Marianna Orlinkova, who puts a fun, modern twist on classic Russian dishes like herring pate, borscht and beef stroganoff. Guests can choose from two options: a four-course prix fixe tasting menu for $80 per person, or a selection items served a la carte (Baker & Wife’s usual nightly dinner will be available as well). A Russian-inspired cocktail will be available, as well. Reservations are required; call (941) 960-1765 or click here

March Food Prep Class

Wednesday, March 6 

Southern Steer Butcher is back with a food prep class to make this week a little bit easier. Starting at 7:30 p.m., this all-inclusive workshop will teach students how to cook 10 meals that they'll be able to bring home for the week. This week's workshop features Asian barbecue beef brisket, honey-garlic turkey burgers and jerk pork chops. Tickets are $169, including supplies, and can be purchased online

Basics of Indian Cookery Class 

Saturday, March 9 

The Indian Table hosts this class, which teaches students how to blend spices together for flavorful masala, the base of most traditional Indian meals. You'll learn how to prepare a three-course meal that'll wow your dinner guests. Tickets are $65, register online. 

Fruitville Grove Free Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 9 

Hosted by the Fruitville Grove Farmers Market, this free Easter egg hunt starts at 2 p.m. Children can scour the grass looking for tiny chocolate treasures left by the Easter Bunny. This egg hunt takes place at the same time as the Fruitville Grove Berry Fest, where there will be plenty of vendors, desserts and live music. More information is available online

Anna Maria Island Beach Life Food Tour

Saturday, March 9

Explore Anna Maria Island with Key Culinary Tours. Enjoy food from AMI restaurants and learn about the island's history, complete with stops at historic sites. All tours by reservation only. Tickets are $70; purchase here

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Baker & Wife

$$ New American 2157 Siesta Drive

A comfortable American bistro-gastro pub with a likable full bar that's garnered a loyal following since opening last spring.

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Overhaul

Louies Modern Is Closing. Here's What Will Replace It

03/06/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

Indian Cooking Classes, Russian Night and More Local Dining Events

03/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Nonprofits

Food Donations Up at Goodwill

03/06/2019 By Staff

Big poppo

New Poppo's Taqueria Now Open on Main Street

03/05/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

On tap

New Oak & Stone Location Opening This Spring

03/04/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Abilities Shining Luncheon

03/06/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

LOCAL FILM

Local documentary receives three awards at film festival screenings across the country

03/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces 50th Anniversary Season Broadway and Classical Series

03/06/2019 By Kay Kipling

Lost Art Is Found

Fine Arts Society of Sarasota Celebrates 50 Years--and a Surprise Return

03/06/2019 By Kay Kipling

Politics

Luncheon Will Recognize Sister Cities Leaders

03/06/2019 By Staff

RECAP

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 8: 'Deflect, Deflect, Deflect'

03/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Developer Builds New Osprey Sidewalk

03/06/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Michael Saunders Named a Hero of History

03/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Longboat Key Condo Undergoing $1.1 Million Renovation

03/04/2019 By Staff

Gardening

Mark Your Calendar for These Upcoming Garden Events

03/04/2019 By Staff

Construction

Showroom for New Downtown Condo Opens

03/01/2019 By Staff

Picture This

A Day in the Life of Sarasota

02/28/2019 Photography by Jenny Acheson, Everett Dennison, Chris Lake, and Brad McCourtney By Chad Spencer

News & City Life

Limelight

Abilities Shining Luncheon

03/06/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

LOCAL FILM

Local documentary receives three awards at film festival screenings across the country

03/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

Food Donations Up at Goodwill

03/06/2019 By Staff

Politics

Luncheon Will Recognize Sister Cities Leaders

03/06/2019 By Staff

Construction

Manufacturer Expands Sarasota Factory

03/05/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

03/05/2019 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmology Practice to Perform Free Surgeries for 100 Patients in Need

03/04/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit That Helps Mothers and Infants Names New Manager, Associate Executive Director

03/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe