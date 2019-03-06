Indian Cooking Classes, Russian Night and More Local Dining Events

Wednesday, March 6

Baker & Wife welcomes Russian chef and cookbook author Marianna Orlinkova, who puts a fun, modern twist on classic Russian dishes like herring pate, borscht and beef stroganoff. Guests can choose from two options: a four-course prix fixe tasting menu for $80 per person, or a selection items served a la carte (Baker & Wife’s usual nightly dinner will be available as well). A Russian-inspired cocktail will be available, as well. Reservations are required; call (941) 960-1765 or click here.

Wednesday, March 6

Southern Steer Butcher is back with a food prep class to make this week a little bit easier. Starting at 7:30 p.m., this all-inclusive workshop will teach students how to cook 10 meals that they'll be able to bring home for the week. This week's workshop features Asian barbecue beef brisket, honey-garlic turkey burgers and jerk pork chops. Tickets are $169, including supplies, and can be purchased online.

Saturday, March 9

The Indian Table hosts this class, which teaches students how to blend spices together for flavorful masala, the base of most traditional Indian meals. You'll learn how to prepare a three-course meal that'll wow your dinner guests. Tickets are $65, register online.

Saturday, March 9

Hosted by the Fruitville Grove Farmers Market, this free Easter egg hunt starts at 2 p.m. Children can scour the grass looking for tiny chocolate treasures left by the Easter Bunny. This egg hunt takes place at the same time as the Fruitville Grove Berry Fest, where there will be plenty of vendors, desserts and live music. More information is available online.

Saturday, March 9

Explore Anna Maria Island with Key Culinary Tours. Enjoy food from AMI restaurants and learn about the island's history, complete with stops at historic sites. All tours by reservation only. Tickets are $70; purchase here.