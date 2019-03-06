Developer Builds New Osprey Sidewalk

The new Bay Street sidewalk Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

The Lakewood Ranch-based homebuilder Neal Communities recently partnered with Sarasota County to build a sidewalk on the north side of Bay Street in Osprey. The county initially budgeted $1.2 million for the project, but Neal was able to complete the project for $304,000. Neal was originally required to build a sidewalk along River Road adjacent to its Grand Palm neighborhood in Venice, but the homebuilder was unable to do so because of other new construction on River Road. Sarasota County then proposed that Neal build the Bay Street sidewalk as an alternative.