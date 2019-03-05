Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System was recently named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. The 100 Top Hospitals were chosen from 2,752 hospitals across the country that outperformed peer group hospitals on all clinical and operational performance benchmarks evaluated in the study, including: inpatient mortality and complications, health care-associated infections, readmission rates, length of stay, costs of care and patient satisfaction. Sarasota Memorial was one of nine hospitals from Florida to make the top 100 and the only hospital in Southwest Florida to earn the distinction.