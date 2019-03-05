New Poppo's Taqueria Now Open on Main Street

Poppo's Taqueria can't stop, won't stop. The local mini-chain recently opened its fifth restaurant in the area, at 1544 Main St., Sarasota. The original Poppo's opened near the northern tip of Anna Maria Island back in 2012 and has since spread out around the region, offering tacos, burritos, quesadillas and bowls in mix-and-match, fast-casual style. One thing we dig about Poppo's is the array of toppings and condiments—honey-lime cabbage and seasonal greens like arugula are staples. Bon appétit.