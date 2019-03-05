Patterson Foundation Names Recipient of One-Year Fellowship

Hannah Saeger Karnei Image: Courtesy Branan Jacobs

The Patterson Foundation, in collaboration with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, recently selected Hannah Saeger Karnei as the first emerging nonprofit leader to participate in its Fellows Initiative. The Initiative provides graduates of the Lilly Family School, which is dedicated to the study and teaching of philanthropy, a year-long opportunity to learn philanthropic principles and share their expertise. By exploring The Patterson Foundation’s initiatives, Saeger Karnei will have high-value assignments in an in-depth curriculum and will gain experience in an approach to philanthropy intended to generate lasting change. She will work and learn with the foundation for one year, beginning Friday, May 31.