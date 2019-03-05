  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Names Recipient of One-Year Fellowship

The Patterson Foundation recently selected Hannah Saeger Karnei as the first emerging nonprofit leader to participate in its Fellows Initiative.

By Staff 3/5/2019 at 12:48pm

Hannah Saeger Karnei

Image: Courtesy Branan Jacobs

The Patterson Foundation, in collaboration with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, recently selected Hannah Saeger Karnei as the first emerging nonprofit leader to participate in its Fellows Initiative. The Initiative provides graduates of the Lilly Family School, which is dedicated to the study and teaching of philanthropy, a year-long opportunity to learn philanthropic principles and share their expertise. By exploring The Patterson Foundation’s initiatives, Saeger Karnei will have high-value assignments in an in-depth curriculum and will gain experience in an approach to philanthropy intended to generate lasting change. She will work and learn with the foundation for one year, beginning Friday, May 31.

Filed under
higher education, education, Biz Daily, philanthropy, nonprofits, The Patterson Foundation
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Big poppo

New Poppo's Taqueria Now Open on Main Street

11:08am By Cooper Levey-Baker

On tap

New Oak & Stone Location Opening This Spring

03/04/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Supermarket Sweep

A Roundup of Alternative Grocery Stores and Best Buys

02/28/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Grove Serves Up Good Food and Good Times in Lakewood Ranch

02/28/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

So Here's a Story from A to Z

New 'Modern Israeli' Food Truck Debuts This Weekend

02/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

International Youth Baseball Tournament Coming to Sarasota, Bradenton

12:35pm By Staff

Deadheads

Ship of Fools Brings the Music of the Grateful Dead to Sarasota

03/04/2019 By Mana Gale

Limelight

Asolo Rep Gala: Vive Les Folies Bergere

03/04/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Recap

Caroline Kennedy Appears at Ringling College Library Association's Town Hall

03/04/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Paws on the Catwalk

03/04/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Sports

New Minor League Soccer Team Opens Play in May

03/04/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

Michael Saunders Named a Hero of History

03/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Longboat Key Condo Undergoing $1.1 Million Renovation

03/04/2019 By Staff

Gardening

Mark Your Calendar for These Upcoming Garden Events

03/04/2019 By Staff

Construction

Showroom for New Downtown Condo Opens

03/01/2019 By Staff

Picture This

A Day in the Life of Sarasota

02/28/2019 Photography by Jenny Acheson, Everett Dennison, Chris Lake, and Brad McCourtney By Chad Spencer

Uptown Downtown

A Surge of New $2-Million-Plus Condos Lifts the Sarasota Real Estate Market

02/28/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Construction

Manufacturer Expands Sarasota Factory

1:04pm By Staff

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Names Recipient of One-Year Fellowship

12:48pm By Staff

Limelight

Asolo Rep Gala: Vive Les Folies Bergere

03/04/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Paws on the Catwalk

03/04/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Education

Four New Elementary School Principals Named

03/04/2019 By Staff

Environment

City to Begin Rolling Out New Single-Stream Recycling Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

12:56pm By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmology Practice to Perform Free Surgeries for 100 Patients in Need

03/04/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit That Helps Mothers and Infants Names New Manager, Associate Executive Director

03/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe